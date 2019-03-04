Overview

Dr. Edward Dumontier, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Moses Lake, WA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Parkland Health Center - Farmington.



Dr. Dumontier works at WENATCHEE VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER in Moses Lake, WA with other offices in Farmington, MO and Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Difficulty With Walking and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.