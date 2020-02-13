Dr. Edward Eckert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eckert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Eckert, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Eckert, MD
Dr. Edward Eckert, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Tulane U Affl Hosps
Dr. Eckert works at
Dr. Eckert's Office Locations
Hormone Health2345 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste 105, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (954) 427-4966Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a long time patient and would never consider going anywhere else for my Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement needs, plus ordering on-line is simple, fast and convenient… not to mention if I am out of town, I can video conference with the medical staff and get the answers I need immediately. If you ever do have the pleasure of visiting the office in person, you will be greeted by a courteous receptionist and staff members that present themselves in a positive and professional manner. Dr. Eckert is one of those Doctors who is honest and has a direct approach, he genuinely cares about the well-being of his patients! I don’t know where I would be today if I hadn’t found you and your therapies, thank you!
About Dr. Edward Eckert, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1083602569
Education & Certifications
- Tulane U Affl Hosps
- Cen Tex Med Fdn At Brackenridge Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eckert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eckert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eckert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eckert works at
Dr. Eckert has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Perimenopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eckert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eckert speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Eckert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eckert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eckert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eckert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.