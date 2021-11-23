See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Edward Edris, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Edris, DO

Dr. Edward Edris, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine|Liberty University College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Lynchburg Va|Liberty University, Lynchburg, VA.

Dr. Edris works at Dr Edris Osteopathy in Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Edris' Office Locations

    Edward Edris, D.O.
    10230 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20903 (717) 383-9270

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Self Pay

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 23, 2021
    I can't say enough about Dr Edris. I am terrified of osteopathic manipulation, due to a genetic connective tissue disease I have, it can be painful and dangerous. I 100% trust and recommend Dr Edris, he is understanding, empathetic, technically skilled, and very knowledgeable. He walks me through everything, really listened to me and I always leave actually feeling better!
    About Dr. Edward Edris, DO

    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    • 5 years of experience
    • English
    • 1336638295
    Education & Certifications

    • West Virginia School Of Osteopathic Medicine, Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
    • Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, Ronceverte Wv
    • Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine|Liberty University College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Lynchburg Va|Liberty University, Lynchburg, VA
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Edris, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Edris works at Dr Edris Osteopathy in Silver Spring, MD. View the full address on Dr. Edris’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Edris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

