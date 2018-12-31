Dr. Edward Eichler Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eichler Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Eichler Jr, MD
Dr. Edward Eichler Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System, Magnolia Regional Medical Center, Mccurtain Memorial Hospital, Wadley Regional Medical Center and Wadley Regional Medical Center At Hope.
Edward A Eichler MD2604 Saint Michael Dr Ste 210, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-5510
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Magnolia Regional Medical Center
- Mccurtain Memorial Hospital
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
- Wadley Regional Medical Center At Hope
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
There is no other doctor in this field that I would recommend. My husband, my sister, and I all 3 see him and absolutely love him.
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Dr. Eichler Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eichler Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eichler Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Eichler Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eichler Jr.
