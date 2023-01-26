Dr. Edward Eigner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eigner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Eigner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Edward Eigner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Urology Associates PC799 E Hampden Ave Ste 430, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 730-8900
Littleton Office7720 S Broadway Ste 330, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (303) 733-8848Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lone Tree Office10450 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 733-8848
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Dr. Eigner was the best Dr I have ever had…..period. He was informative, sympathetic to my pain, thorough with my care instructions and an all around nice man! I never felt like he was talking down to me or making me feel as if I was being a pain of a patient. He is what all drs should strive to be. Thank you Dr Eigner
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952394470
- Stanford University Hospital
- Stanford University Medical School
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Dr. Eigner has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eigner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eigner speaks Spanish.
