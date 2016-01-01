Dr. Elliott III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edward Elliott III, DPM
Overview of Dr. Edward Elliott III, DPM
Dr. Edward Elliott III, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Decatur, IL.
Dr. Elliott III's Office Locations
Anderson and Odunsi MD LLC2 Memorial Dr Ste 305, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 876-4830
Decatur Orthopedic Center104 E ASHLAND AVE, Mt Zion, IL 62549 Directions (217) 864-2665Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
St Marys Hospital1800 E Lake Shore Dr, Decatur, IL 62521 Directions (217) 464-2966
Kirby Orthopedics1000 Medical Center Dr, Monticello, IL 61856 Directions (217) 762-6241Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Edward Elliott III, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elliott III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elliott III has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elliott III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elliott III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elliott III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elliott III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elliott III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.