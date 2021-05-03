Overview of Dr. Edward Engle, DO

Dr. Edward Engle, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



Dr. Engle works at NJ Regional Ear, Nose & Throat Center in Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.