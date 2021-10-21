Dr. Edward Escobar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Escobar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Escobar, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Escobar's Office Locations
Mischer Neuroscience Center At Memorial Hermann the Woodlands Medical Center9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 500, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (832) 658-5325
Genesis Medical Group2255 E Mossy Oaks Rd Ste 500, Spring, TX 77389 Directions (281) 440-5300Friday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Escabor is the best of the best the only doctor to take time to figure out what’s going on and make sure when he knows he takes his time explaining and makes sure we understand the next steps he is GREAT
About Dr. Edward Escobar, DO
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1982685434
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Escobar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Escobar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Escobar has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Escobar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Escobar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Escobar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Escobar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Escobar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.