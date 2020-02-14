Dr. Edward Ewald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ewald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Ewald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Ewald, MD
Dr. Edward Ewald, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Ewald works at
Dr. Ewald's Office Locations
John P Mudry MD127 Union St, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 447-0660
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have not found a more professional understanding and knowledgeable doctor in both his specialties Rheumatology and Internal Medicine He has been my sole doctor for 20 years and kept me well through some really tough times in this Journey of Life Dr Ewald of Ridgewood New Jersey takes the time and effort required to insure all my questions are answered answered and understood His knowledgeable staff are available to have any interim calls referred to and answered in and expedient and timely manner This is always a great consolation giving the patient a felling of confidence All in All Dr Edward Ewald is a caring and an excellent find and I recommend him to anyone seeking the best medical care possible
About Dr. Edward Ewald, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Finnish
- 1730268749
Education & Certifications
- University MI Hosps
- University MI Hosps
- Univeristy Mi Hosps
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ewald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ewald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ewald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ewald works at
Dr. Ewald has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ewald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ewald speaks Finnish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ewald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ewald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ewald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ewald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.