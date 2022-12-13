Overview of Dr. Edward Faber, DO

Dr. Edward Faber, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Faber works at Oncology Hematology Care in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Pancytopenia and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.