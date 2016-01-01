See All General Surgeons in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Edward Facundus, MD

General Surgery
2.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Edward Facundus, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Facundus works at Baton Rouge General Physicians in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baton Rouge General Physicians
    3600 Florida St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 381-2615
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Alabama Surgical Associates
    250 Chateau Dr SW Ste 105, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 880-1977
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Baton Rouge General Physicians
    8595 Picardy Ave Ste 235, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 763-4820
  4. 4
    17732 Highland Rd Ste G-142, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 880-1977

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Edward Facundus, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1588622617
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Alton Ochsner Med Found
Residency
Medical Education
  • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Medical Education

