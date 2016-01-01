Dr. Edward Fahy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fahy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Fahy, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Fahy, MD
Dr. Edward Fahy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Port Orchard, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Fahy's Office Locations
Group Health Port Orchard Medical Center (North Team)1400 Pottery Ave, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Fahy, MD
- Pediatrics
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1053386128
Education & Certifications
- U NM Hosps
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
