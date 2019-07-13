Dr. Edward Farrior, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrior is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Farrior, MD
Dr. Edward Farrior, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Farrior Plastic Surgery Specialists2908 W Azeele St, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 875-3223Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I consulted with six physicians in the Tampa Bay area before choosing Dr. Farrior. My experience is nearly eight years old but I still recommend Dr. Farrior to friends who comment on how young I look for my age. I was 61 when I had a neck and face lift, brow lift, and lower bleph. I was satisfied in every way and am still, on occasion, told I'm beautiful. Who could ask for more?
About Dr. Edward Farrior, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518052430
Education & Certifications
- Tampa Genl Hosp
- Otolaryngology - University of Michigan Hospital
- General Surgery - St. Josephs Mercy Hospital
- University of Virginia School of Medicine - M.D.
- University of South Florida - B.A. Biology
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Farrior has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrior accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrior has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrior works at
Dr. Farrior speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrior. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrior.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrior, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrior appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.