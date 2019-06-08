Dr. Fein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Fein, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Fein, MD
Dr. Edward Fein, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Fein's Office Locations
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Primary Care205 Applegarth Rd Bldg D2, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (732) 521-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Exellent communication skills, Knowledgeble, thorough. Ease of admijnistrative matters
About Dr. Edward Fein, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1629070305
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Mt. Sinai Medical Center
- Mt Sinai Sch Med
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Pulmonology
Dr. Fein accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.