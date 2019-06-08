See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Monroe Township, NJ
Dr. Edward Fein, MD

Critical Care Medicine
3.2 (15)
Map Pin Small Monroe Township, NJ
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Fein, MD

Dr. Edward Fein, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Fein works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Primary Care in Monroe Township, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Primary Care
    205 Applegarth Rd Bldg D2, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 521-3131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
  • Princeton Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Pulmonary Embolism
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alkalosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asbestosis
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchoprovocation Test
Bronchoscopy
Bronchospasm
Chickenpox
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema
Home Sleep Study
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Lung Nodule
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
PET-CT Scan
Pleural Effusion
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Function Test
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Swine Flu
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracentesis
Tuberculosis Screening
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Viral Infection
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 08, 2019
    Exellent communication skills, Knowledgeble, thorough. Ease of admijnistrative matters
    — Jun 08, 2019
    About Dr. Edward Fein, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629070305
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mt. Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai Sch Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fein works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Primary Care in Monroe Township, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Fein’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

