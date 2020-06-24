Dr. Edward Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Feldman, MD
Dr. Edward Feldman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Gil Y. Melmed M.d. A Medical Corp.8635 W 3rd St Ste 960W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 652-8031
Tanyech Walford MD Inc.8631 W 3rd St Ste 1040E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 652-8031
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Wonderful physician, a caring man.
- Gastroenterology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
