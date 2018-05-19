See All General Surgeons in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Edward Felix, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Edward Felix, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (23)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Edward Felix, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center.

Dr. Felix works at Weight Loss Surgery Institute of the Central Coast in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Marian Regional Medical Center
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Colleen O'Kelly Priddy, MD
Dr. Colleen O'Kelly Priddy, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Marian Regional Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weight Loss Surgery Institute of the Central Coast
    316 S Stratford Ave Ste B, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 332-8446
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clovis Community Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Felix?

    May 19, 2018
    Dr. Felix is an expert in laproscopic surgery. 8+ relatives of mine and I have had surgery by Dr. Felix. All successful without complications. He's very easy to talk to and is enthusiastic about your success.
    Yvonne Davis in Los Osos — May 19, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Felix, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edward Felix, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Felix to family and friends

    Dr. Felix's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Felix

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edward Felix, MD.

    About Dr. Edward Felix, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235170028
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Natl Inst Hlth
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Ill Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Ill Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Felix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Felix accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Felix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Felix works at Weight Loss Surgery Institute of the Central Coast in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Dr. Felix’s profile.

    Dr. Felix has seen patients for Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Felix on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Felix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felix.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Edward Felix, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.