Overview

Dr. Edward Felix, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center.



Dr. Felix works at Weight Loss Surgery Institute of the Central Coast in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.