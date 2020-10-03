Dr. Fels has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Fels, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Fels, MD
Dr. Edward Fels, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Portland, ME.
Dr. Fels works at
Dr. Fels' Office Locations
Rheumatology Associates51 Sewall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 774-5761
York Office16 Hospital Dr Ste A, York, ME 03909 Directions (207) 363-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Mainegeneral Medical Center
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
- Southern Maine Health Care
- York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I wouldn't trust this man with a burnt match. Terrible!!!
About Dr. Edward Fels, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fels has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fels speaks French.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fels.
