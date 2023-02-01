Dr. Edward Fidalgo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fidalgo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Fidalgo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Fidalgo, MD
Dr. Edward Fidalgo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Fidalgo's Office Locations
Miami OB/GYN, LLC3641 S Miami Ave Ste 250, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 854-2899
Miami Ob/Gyn, LLC3659 S Miami Ave Ste 5005, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 854-2899
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
La cita fue a tiempo, dominio de su conocimiento,
About Dr. Edward Fidalgo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376548560
Education & Certifications
- University Miami/jackson Mem Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fidalgo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fidalgo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fidalgo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fidalgo speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Fidalgo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fidalgo.
