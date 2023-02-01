Overview of Dr. Edward Fidalgo, MD

Dr. Edward Fidalgo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Fidalgo works at Miami OB/GYN, LLC in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.