Dr. Edward Field, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Field, MD
Dr. Edward Field, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with South Sunflower County Hospital and Tallahatchie General Hospital.
Dr. Field works at
Dr. Field's Office Locations
Univ. Sports Medicine Pllc2401 Professional Dr, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 234-0424
Hospital Affiliations
- South Sunflower County Hospital
- Tallahatchie General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Field is a friendly, excellent physician with great bedside manner. Entire staff is pleasant, knowledgeable and efficient. As was the staff at the out patient surgery center. I won't hesitate to use him for all my family's future orthopedic needs.
About Dr. Edward Field, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1861595118
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Field has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Field accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Field has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Field has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Field on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Field. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Field.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Field, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Field appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.