Overview of Dr. Edward Finger, DPM

Dr. Edward Finger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Finger works at Edward W Finger Jr DPM in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.