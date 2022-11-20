Dr. Edward Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Fisher, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Fisher, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School.
Dr. Fisher works at
Locations
-
1
University Cardiology Assocs530 1st Ave # 17S5, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7300
- 2 522 1st Ave Rm 704, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-6636
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fisher?
My cardiologist for over 20 years not enough words to discribe caring excellent cardiology Our family wouldn’t see anyone else
About Dr. Edward Fisher, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1699781088
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.