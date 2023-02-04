Dr. Fitzpatrick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Fitzpatrick, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Fitzpatrick, DPM
Dr. Edward Fitzpatrick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Dr. Fitzpatrick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fitzpatrick's Office Locations
-
1
Buffalo Medical Group PC6325 Main St Ste 200, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1295
-
2
Kaleida Health1540 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 568-3514
-
3
Buffalo Medical Group3900 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 630-1295Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fitzpatrick?
Timely, professional, explained things well.
About Dr. Edward Fitzpatrick, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1972664449
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitzpatrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzpatrick works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzpatrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.