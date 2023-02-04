Overview of Dr. Edward Fitzpatrick, DPM

Dr. Edward Fitzpatrick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.



Dr. Fitzpatrick works at Buffalo Medical Group in Williamsville, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY and Orchard Park, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.