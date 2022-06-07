See All Hematologists in Newburgh, IN
Dr. Edward Fox, MD

Dr. Edward Fox, MD

Hematology
4.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edward Fox, MD

Dr. Edward Fox, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Ascension St. Vincent Warrick, Deaconess Hospital, Deaconess Union County Hospital and Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center.

Dr. Fox works at Ascension St. Vincent Cancer Center Evansville in Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fox's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension St. Vincent Cancer Center Evansville
    3699 Epworth Rd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 471-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
  • Ascension St. Vincent Warrick
  • Deaconess Hospital
  • Deaconess Union County Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 07, 2022
    Lisa K Strickland — Jun 07, 2022
    About Dr. Edward Fox, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679546121
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • National Naval Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • National Naval Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Wabash College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

