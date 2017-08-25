Dr. Edward Foxhall II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foxhall II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Foxhall II, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Foxhall II, MD
Dr. Edward Foxhall II, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Foxhall II's Office Locations
Ngpg Surgical Associates - Gainesville1439 Jesse Jewell Pkwy NE Ste 302, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 219-9200
Northeast Georgia Surgical Associates PC1075 Jesse Jewell Pkwy NE Ste B, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 536-5733
Ngpg Bariatric & Metabolic Institute - Braselton1404 River Pl Ste 201, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (770) 219-9200
Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Cleveland2578 Helen Hwy, Cleveland, GA 30528 Directions (770) 219-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Foxhall is an very good doctor. I was very impressed with the entire process, from initial evaluation, surgery and post-op visit. He answered all my questions and my surgery turned out well. Very happy I was referred to him!
About Dr. Edward Foxhall II, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foxhall II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foxhall II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foxhall II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foxhall II speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Foxhall II. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foxhall II.
