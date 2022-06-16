Dr. Edward Frame, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frame is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Frame, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Frame, MD
Dr. Edward Frame, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.
Dr. Frame works at
Dr. Frame's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Edward Frame, MD512 W Cherry St Ste A, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 329-5870
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frame?
He is the best!!
About Dr. Edward Frame, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1225194970
Education & Certifications
- Hurley Medical Center Michigan State University
- Hurley Medical Center Michigan State University
- Universidad Central Del Caribe
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frame has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frame accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frame works at
Dr. Frame speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Frame. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frame.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frame, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frame appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.