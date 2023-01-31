Overview of Dr. Edward Frankel, MD

Dr. Edward Frankel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Medicine & Dentistry and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Frankel works at OrthoArizona in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.