Dr. Edward Frech, MD

Gastroenterology
4.8 (107)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edward Frech, MD

Dr. Edward Frech, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS|Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital and West Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Frech works at Utah Gastroenterology - IMC Murray in Murray, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT and Riverton, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Gastritis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frech's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Utah Gastroenterology - IMC Murray
    5169 S Cottonwood St Fl 2, Murray, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 424-6310
  2. 2
    Intermountain Transplant and Liver Clinic
    5171 S Cottonwood St Ste 210 Bldg 1, Murray, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 821-2698
  3. 3
    Utah Gastroenterology - Old Mill
    6360 S 3000 E Ste 310, Salt Lake City, UT 84121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5794
  4. 4
    Utah Gastroenterology - Riverton Office
    12391 S 4000 W Ste 100, Riverton, UT 84096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5795

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeview Hospital
  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • West Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Select Med
    • SelectCare
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 107 ratings
    Patient Ratings (107)
    5 Star
    (100)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 28, 2022
    Dr. Frech is simply amazing. I always recommend him to friends, family, collegues, well everyone actually. He very thorough and truly cares for his patients health and well being. Im so glad I chose him as my healthcare specialist not only for my colonoscopy but also for my liver issues. Although his diagnosis was 100% correct that I had an 2 Autoimmune deseases, he confirmed it with bloodwork and a biopsy of my liver, before he would subscribe me any medications. I have regular followups and bloodwork to confirm everything is well. He is very personable, easy to talk to, and explains things in a way that makes sense. He encourges conversation about and is receptive to any questions I have regarding my health. Simply put, Dr. Frech is the best.
    Melissa Smith — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Edward Frech, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942496757
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Utah|University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    • University of Utah Hospital
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    • E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS|Eastern Virginia Medical School
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Frech, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frech is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frech has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frech has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frech has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Gastritis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frech on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    107 patients have reviewed Dr. Frech. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frech.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frech, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frech appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

