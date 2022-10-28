Overview of Dr. Edward Frech, MD

Dr. Edward Frech, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS|Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital and West Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Frech works at Utah Gastroenterology - IMC Murray in Murray, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT and Riverton, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Gastritis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.