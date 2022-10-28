Dr. Edward Frech, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frech is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Frech, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Frech, MD
Dr. Edward Frech, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS|Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital and West Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Frech works at
Dr. Frech's Office Locations
Utah Gastroenterology - IMC Murray5169 S Cottonwood St Fl 2, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 424-6310
Intermountain Transplant and Liver Clinic5171 S Cottonwood St Ste 210 Bldg 1, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 821-2698
Utah Gastroenterology - Old Mill6360 S 3000 E Ste 310, Salt Lake City, UT 84121 Directions (435) 264-5794
Utah Gastroenterology - Riverton Office12391 S 4000 W Ste 100, Riverton, UT 84096 Directions (435) 264-5795
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- West Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Select Med
- SelectCare
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frech is simply amazing. I always recommend him to friends, family, collegues, well everyone actually. He very thorough and truly cares for his patients health and well being. Im so glad I chose him as my healthcare specialist not only for my colonoscopy but also for my liver issues. Although his diagnosis was 100% correct that I had an 2 Autoimmune deseases, he confirmed it with bloodwork and a biopsy of my liver, before he would subscribe me any medications. I have regular followups and bloodwork to confirm everything is well. He is very personable, easy to talk to, and explains things in a way that makes sense. He encourges conversation about and is receptive to any questions I have regarding my health. Simply put, Dr. Frech is the best.
About Dr. Edward Frech, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1942496757
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah|University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- University of Utah Hospital
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS|Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frech has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frech accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frech has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frech works at
Dr. Frech has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Gastritis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frech on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
107 patients have reviewed Dr. Frech. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frech.
