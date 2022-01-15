Dr. Edward Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Freeman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Freeman, MD
Dr. Edward Freeman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Killeen, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman's Office Locations
- 1 3106 S W S Young Dr Ste A103, Killeen, TX 76542 Directions (254) 634-4244
-
2
Manfred & Associates PA3901 E Stan Schlueter Loop Ste 202, Killeen, TX 76542 Directions (254) 634-4244
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Freeman is very direct and honest. If you want someone to listen and help, this is the doctor for you. If you want someone to prescribe what you've already been taking without further diagnosis, or if you are easily offended by someone with a different opinion than you, he may not be the best choice. I saw Dr. Freeman for several years and found him to be very helpful and caring.
About Dr. Edward Freeman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1245269604
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
