Dr. Fricker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Fricker, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Fricker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center, Southwell Medical and Tift Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Valdosta Medical Clinic3207 Country Club Rd, Valdosta, GA 31605 Directions (229) 242-8480
- 2 3790 Old Us 41 N, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 262-6800
G. Saurina MD PC2301 N Ashley St, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 262-6800
Southwell Medical Sylvia Barr Center260 Mj Taylor Rd, Adel, GA 31620 Directions (229) 242-8480
Hospital Affiliations
- South Georgia Medical Center
- Southwell Medical
- Tift Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fricker is so nice. Great bedside manner. I have never seen him for anything besides a colonoscopy so can't comment on anything else. Very friendly. His staff is great. The only complaint that I have is that they must never listen to their voice mails. After my initial appointment was made, I needed to change the date. Called over 3 times over a two week period asking them to call me so that I could change the appointment. Never received a return call. They finally answered on my last call. Never received an appointment reminder and the appointment never showed up on my privia patient portal so I was a little concerned that when I showed up all prepped, that I might not really have an appointment.
About Dr. Edward Fricker, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1316933823
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fricker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fricker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fricker has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fricker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fricker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fricker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fricker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fricker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.