Overview

Dr. Edward Fricker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center, Southwell Medical and Tift Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fricker works at SGMC Valdosta Medical Clinic in Valdosta, GA with other offices in Adel, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.