Dr. Edward Friedman, MD

Neurology
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Friedman, MD

Dr. Edward Friedman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.

Dr. Friedman works at Edward B Friedman MD in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Friedman's Office Locations

    Edward B Friedman MD
    450 Fourth Ave Ste 214, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 425-3840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alzheimer's Disease
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
TCD Bubble Test
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Group
    • Coventry Health Care
    • GENERAL
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Sliding Scale
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    2.5
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 06, 2017
    I appreciate the doctors knowledge and sensitivity to symptoms without my having to explain everything a dozen times. I appreciate his personal care, each appointment is continued right where we left off from the previous appointment. Only dissatisfaction has been with an older woman in the office who is not friendly niether in person nor on the phone. I would no less reccomend his care and expertise though. Oh and he returns phone calls! Personally!
    Spring Valley, CA — Oct 06, 2017
    About Dr. Edward Friedman, MD

    • Neurology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1053316794
    Education & Certifications

    • U Calif
    • Misericordia Hosp
    • New York Medical College
    • Neurology
