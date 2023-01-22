Dr. Edward Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Friedman, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Friedman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Dr. Friedman works at
Locations
1
Baptist Gastrointestinal Specialist Sry C80 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 226-1261
2
Millington7777 Church St, Millington, TN 38053 Directions (901) 873-4880
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Friedman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1659558260
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- University of Tennessee, Memphis
Dr. Friedman works at
