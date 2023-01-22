Overview

Dr. Edward Friedman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.



Dr. Friedman works at Baptist Gastrointestinal Specialist Sry C in Memphis, TN with other offices in Millington, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.