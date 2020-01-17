See All Otolaryngologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Edward Gabalski, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Gabalski, MD

Dr. Edward Gabalski, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University|SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Gabalski works at PBMC Medical Group Riverhead NY Riverhead NY in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Glen Cove, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gabalski's Office Locations

    Northwell Health Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Northwell Health Physicn Prtnrs
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glen Cove Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysphagia
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Earwax Buildup
Dysphagia
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Earwax Buildup

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 17, 2020
    My son has been under Dr. Gabalski care for 13 years and I couldn’t be happier. Dr. Gabalski has been amazing and patient with my son whom was not a great patient when younger. He has always gone the extra mile to make sure my son was comfortable. I highly recommend Dr. Gabalski.
    Jen — Jan 17, 2020
    About Dr. Edward Gabalski, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    32 years of experience
    English
    1851465991
    Education & Certifications

    Stanford University Hospital
    Suny Buffalo Grad Med-Dent, Otolaryngology North Shore Univ Hosp, General Surgery|University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    North Shore University Hospital
    State University of New York Upstate Medical University|SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions
    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Gabalski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabalski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gabalski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gabalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gabalski has seen patients for Dysphagia, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabalski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabalski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabalski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabalski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabalski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

