Dr. Edward Gabalski, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University|SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Gabalski works at PBMC Medical Group Riverhead NY Riverhead NY in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Glen Cove, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.