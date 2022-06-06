Overview

Dr. Edward Garner, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Garner works at Urgent MD LLC in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.