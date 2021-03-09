Overview

Dr. Edward Ghattas, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.



Dr. Ghattas works at Abrazo Medical Group North Peoria in Peoria, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.