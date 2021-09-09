Overview of Dr. Edward Gifford, MD

Dr. Edward Gifford, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Norwich, CT. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Backus Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and Windham Hospital.



Dr. Gifford works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.