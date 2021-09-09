Dr. Edward Gifford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gifford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Gifford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Gifford, MD
Dr. Edward Gifford, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Norwich, CT. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Backus Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and Windham Hospital.
Dr. Gifford's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - # Route 82111 Salem Tpke Ste 8, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 892-6906
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 409, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 522-4158
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Backus Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Windham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
would recommend Doctor Gifford to family and friends. easy to talk to and answer all my concerns.
About Dr. Edward Gifford, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1942515408
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
