Dr. Edward Gluck, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Gluck, MD
Dr. Edward Gluck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Gluck's Office Locations
Edward A. Gluck MD PC11203 Queens Blvd Ste 206, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 263-3737
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
the staff is very courteous, the doctor is very patient and takes his time examining and explaining my condition. They took me right on time and I had a great experience
About Dr. Edward Gluck, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Italian and Yiddish
- 1770661464
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gluck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gluck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gluck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gluck has seen patients for Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gluck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gluck speaks Italian and Yiddish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gluck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gluck.
