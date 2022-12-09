Dr. Edward Gnam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gnam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Gnam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Gnam, MD
Dr. Edward Gnam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks, Merit Health Woman's Hospital and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gnam's Office Locations
Women's Health Associates1050 River Oaks Dr Ste 200, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 420-0134
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Merit Health Woman's Hospital
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is a professional who happens to be caring and funny. He explained things in detail. He did an amazing job with my surgery, which made my recovery very easy. His staff is wonderful as well. Everything just seems to flow just right in that office..
About Dr. Edward Gnam, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Mississippi Medical Center
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
