Dr. Edward Goldenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Edward Goldenberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Eastern Kentucky University.
Dr. Goldenberg's Office Locations
Mind Peace LLC6275 E Virginia Beach Blvd Ste 303, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 626-3733
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goldenberg is wonderful. My previous doctor just asked me some pretty generic questions and started prescribing me medicine. Dr. Goldenberg is incredibly thorough. He would not prescribe any medications until I had blood work done. He does not sugar coat anything. He is not rude, he is honest.
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1396818191
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Kentucky University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldenberg has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.