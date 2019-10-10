Dr. Edward Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Goldman, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Goldman, MD
Dr. Edward Goldman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Goldman's Office Locations
Edward Goldman MD PA100 E Schuster Ave, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 542-3059
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Edward Goldman has always been my hero because he has helped me on short notice with my ear problems over the last 30 years. He is very good at his job and I will always be thankful for his amazing skills and talents. I highly recommend Dr. Goldman.
About Dr. Edward Goldman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldman accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, TMJ and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldman speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.