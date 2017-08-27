See All Vascular Surgeons in El Paso, TX
Dr. Edward Gomez, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.5 (4)
Map Pin Small El Paso, TX
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Gomez, MD

Dr. Edward Gomez, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Gomez works at North Mesa Street Medical Center LLC in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gomez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Mesa Street Medical Center LLC
    4532 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 577-8346

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 27, 2017
    I went to a leg pain seseminar given by Dr Gomez, after seen too many Drs. With legs problems since 2004 I finally find out what was wrong with me , from stages 1-6 my legs are stage 4 if you read this and have legs problems look for him. He is not cover by my insurance but I'm looking for one that does.not giving up.
    M. Miranda in El Paso Texas — Aug 27, 2017
    About Dr. Edward Gomez, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1528165289
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gomez works at North Mesa Street Medical Center LLC in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gomez’s profile.

    Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

