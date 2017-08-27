Dr. Edward Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Gomez, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Gomez, MD
Dr. Edward Gomez, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Gomez's Office Locations
North Mesa Street Medical Center LLC4532 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 577-8346
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to a leg pain seseminar given by Dr Gomez, after seen too many Drs. With legs problems since 2004 I finally find out what was wrong with me , from stages 1-6 my legs are stage 4 if you read this and have legs problems look for him. He is not cover by my insurance but I'm looking for one that does.not giving up.
About Dr. Edward Gomez, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528165289
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gomez speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
