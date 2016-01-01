Overview of Dr. Edward Gorak, DO

Dr. Edward Gorak, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.



Dr. Gorak works at Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.