Dr. Edward Green, MD
Dr. Edward Green, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
California Surgical Suites LLC1040 Elm Ave Ste 100, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 430-3561
- St. Mary Medical Center
Dr. Green did my carpal tunnel surgery, he is amazing!! his beside manner could be a bit better, but usually surgeon's are like that. more important that I now have feeling back in my hand & fingers & the scar I thought that looked like he butchered me, ended up healing great!! he knows his stuff.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- South Lake Tahoe Sports Medicine Fellowship
- Hamot Medical Center
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
- Pennsylvania State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Wrist Sprain or Strain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
