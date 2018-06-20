Overview of Dr. Edward Green, MD

Dr. Edward Green, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Green works at Greater Long Beach Surgical in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Wrist Sprain or Strain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.