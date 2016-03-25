See All Rheumatologists in Stockton, CA
Dr. Edward Greenleaf, MD

Rheumatology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
61 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Greenleaf, MD

Dr. Edward Greenleaf, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.

Dr. Greenleaf works at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Greenleaf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Stockton
    1800 N California St, Stockton, CA 95204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 467-6560
  2. 2
    2027 Grand Canal Blvd Ste 25, Stockton, CA 95207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 467-6560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicaid
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 25, 2016
    Dr Greenleaf treated and cured my stage 3B Cervical Cancer over 10 years ago and l will always be grateful for his knowledge and understanding of his patients no matter how hard the treatments were he was always there for you with the best encouragement and medicine to help you through the hard times put your trust in him and his staff Thank you so much Dr Greenleaf??????????????
    Valerie in Modesto, CA — Mar 25, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Edward Greenleaf, MD
    About Dr. Edward Greenleaf, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 61 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1629158340
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of California Los Angeles
    Internship
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine, Rheumatology and Therapeutic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Greenleaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenleaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenleaf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenleaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenleaf works at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Stockton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Greenleaf’s profile.

    Dr. Greenleaf has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenleaf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenleaf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenleaf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenleaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenleaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

