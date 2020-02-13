Dr. Edward Gronet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gronet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Gronet, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
STARS Plastic Surgery8042 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 201-2806Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Oscar Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gronet performed a miracle on my dad's lower leg. As a young 88 year old man, my dad had an open wound with exposed tendons due to poor circulation. After a very talented vascular surgeon brought circulation to that lower leg, Dr. Gronet performed two incredibly successful surgeries - first, he had to prepare the leg and tendons for a skin graft and then, second, he had to do the skin graft. Dr. Gronet not only gave my dad two medical success stories, but he also gave him personal attention throughout and was truly invested in the health and successful treatment of my dad! Thank you Dr. Gronet! We will always be so thankful! We highly recommend this doctor to those needing his expertise and talent!!
About Dr. Edward Gronet, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Dr. Gronet has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gronet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gronet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gronet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gronet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gronet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gronet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.