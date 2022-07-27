See All Plastic Surgeons in Fayetteville, GA
Dr. Edward Gronka, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (10)
Map Pin Small Fayetteville, GA
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Gronka, MD

Dr. Edward Gronka, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gronka works at Advanced Aesthetics Plastic Surgery Center in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gronka's Office Locations

    Advanced Aesthetics Plastic Surgery Center
    874 Lanier Avenue 1 Prestige Park Ste 100, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Advanced Aesthetics Plastic Surgery Center
    874 Lanier Ave W Ste 100, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 461-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital
  • Piedmont Henry Hospital
  • Southern Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 27, 2022
    I have had my initial appointment and I am very pleased with his bedside manner ....he took a lot of time to explain all my options and was not pushy about anything . He gave me a chance to process everything and decide how we wanted to handle my post cancer cosmetic surgery. I would recommend him to anyone
    Michele Decker — Jul 27, 2022
    About Dr. Edward Gronka, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306838099
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio St U
    • Mt Sinai
    • Mt Sinai
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Gronka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gronka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gronka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gronka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gronka works at Advanced Aesthetics Plastic Surgery Center in Fayetteville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Gronka’s profile.

    Dr. Gronka has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gronka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gronka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gronka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gronka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gronka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

