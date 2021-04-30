Dr. Edward Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Gross, MD
Dr. Edward Gross, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Gross works at
Edward A Gross MD PA Dba333 W 41st St Ste 302, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 672-5811
Blas A Reyes MD PA8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 1002E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 273-8337
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
From his initial precautionary words of "expect a pinch and a burn" to the removal of my stitches, Dr. Gross was the ultimate professional who combined his medical expertise and experience with his friendly and informative nature to make my recent visit a comfortable and successful experience. Dr. Gross and his professional staff have always been helpful and courteous and together they make a highly competent team. I would highly recommend Dr. Gross to family and friends. I believe that you can never say "thank you" enough, so to Dr. Gross and his staff I extend my sincere appreciation and gratitude for all that you have done for me over the past year.
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross works at
Dr. Gross has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.