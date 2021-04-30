See All Dermatologists in Miami Beach, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Edward Gross, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (15)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Edward Gross, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.

Dr. Gross works at South Florida Surgical Derm in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward A Gross MD PA Dba
    333 W 41st St Ste 302, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 672-5811
  2. 2
    Blas A Reyes MD PA
    8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 1002E, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 273-8337

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 30, 2021
    From his initial precautionary words of "expect a pinch and a burn" to the removal of my stitches, Dr. Gross was the ultimate professional who combined his medical expertise and experience with his friendly and informative nature to make my recent visit a comfortable and successful experience. Dr. Gross and his professional staff have always been helpful and courteous and together they make a highly competent team. I would highly recommend Dr. Gross to family and friends. I believe that you can never say "thank you" enough, so to Dr. Gross and his staff I extend my sincere appreciation and gratitude for all that you have done for me over the past year.
    Laurence Glazer — Apr 30, 2021
    About Dr. Edward Gross, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164475257
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
