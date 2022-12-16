See All Plastic Surgeons in Lake Mary, FL
Dr. Edward Gross, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (66)
Map Pin Small Lake Mary, FL
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Gross, MD

Dr. Edward Gross, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gross works at Practice in Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gross' Office Locations

    Practice
    Practice
1035 Primera Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746
(407) 333-3040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neck Liposuction
Radiesse® Injections
Restylane® Injections
Neck Liposuction
Radiesse® Injections
Restylane® Injections

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 66 ratings
Patient Ratings (66)
5 Star
(60)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Dec 16, 2022
Great experience from start to finish for my rhinoplasty. I would highly recommend!
Crystal F. — Dec 16, 2022
About Dr. Edward Gross, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 34 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1912929043
Education & Certifications

  • Indiana University
  • Tufts New England Medical Center
  • Tufts New England Medical Center
  • University of Miami / School of Medicine
  • University of Miami
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Edward Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gross has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

66 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

