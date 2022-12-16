Dr. Edward Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Gross, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Gross, MD
Dr. Edward Gross, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gross' Office Locations
Practice1035 Primera Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 333-3040
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gross?
Great experience from start to finish for my rhinoplasty. I would highly recommend!
About Dr. Edward Gross, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross speaks Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
