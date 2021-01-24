See All Plastic Surgeons in Allentown, PA
Dr. Edward Guarino, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (28)
Map Pin Small Allentown, PA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Guarino, MD

Dr. Edward Guarino, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from JERSEY SHORE MEDICAL CENTER / ANN MAY SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.

Dr. Guarino works at Edward F. Guarino M.d. PC in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Guarino's Office Locations

    Edward F. Guarino M.d. PC
    451 Chew St Ste 309, Allentown, PA 18102 (610) 776-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Localized Fat Deposits
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Localized Fat Deposits
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 24, 2021
    Dr. Guarino performed an otoplasty on my left ear and I could not be more satisfied with the results. He went through every step of the surgical procedure and aftercare prior to my surgery date and answered all of my questions. It's been about two months post-op and my ear is looking fully healed! I finally have the confidence to wear my hair up and show off my new ear.
    Katie E — Jan 24, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Edward Guarino, MD
    About Dr. Edward Guarino, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1760467088
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JERSEY SHORE MEDICAL CENTER / ANN MAY SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Guarino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guarino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guarino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guarino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guarino works at Edward F. Guarino M.d. PC in Allentown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Guarino’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Guarino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guarino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guarino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guarino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.