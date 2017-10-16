Dr. Edward Gusick, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gusick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Gusick, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Gusick, DO
Dr. Edward Gusick, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Williamsport.
Dr. Gusick works at
Dr. Gusick's Office Locations
-
1
Steven J Wolfson MD1201 Grampian Blvd Ste 2F, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 321-2020
-
2
Susquehanna Health Sports Medicine1100 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 320-7456
- 3 1705 Warren Ave, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 320-7456
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Williamsport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gusick?
Very down to earth doctor. He takes his time, answers all your questions, and together you come up with a plan to restore you to good health.
About Dr. Edward Gusick, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1992974679
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Medical Center Sports Medicine
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gusick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gusick accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gusick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gusick works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gusick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gusick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gusick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gusick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.