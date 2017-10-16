Overview of Dr. Edward Gusick, DO

Dr. Edward Gusick, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Williamsport.



Dr. Gusick works at University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Williamsport, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.