Dr. Edward Gusick, DO

Sports Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edward Gusick, DO

Dr. Edward Gusick, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Williamsport.

Dr. Gusick works at University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Williamsport, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Gusick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steven J Wolfson MD
    1201 Grampian Blvd Ste 2F, Williamsport, PA 17701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 321-2020
  2. 2
    Susquehanna Health Sports Medicine
    1100 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 320-7456
  3. 3
    1705 Warren Ave, Williamsport, PA 17701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 320-7456

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Williamsport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dr. Gusick's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Gusick

    About Dr. Edward Gusick, DO

    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992974679
    Education & Certifications

    • Geisinger Medical Center Sports Medicine
    Residency
    • Geisinger Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Gusick, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gusick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gusick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gusick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gusick works at University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Williamsport, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gusick’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gusick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gusick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gusick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gusick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

