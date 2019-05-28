Dr. Edward Hannoush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hannoush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Hannoush, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Hannoush, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They graduated from Central University Of Venezuela and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group399 Farmington Ave Ste 200, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 224-5161
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group65 Memorial Rd Ste 550, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group10 Jolley Dr Ste 102, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 614-2313
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group84 Seymour St, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 246-2071
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring, trustworthy, honest, thorough
About Dr. Edward Hannoush, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Surgical Research Fellowship Rutgers Med Sch-Umdnj|Yale School Of Medicine Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery
- Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
- Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Central University Of Venezuela
- General Surgery
